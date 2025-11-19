A big clean-up operation will now be well underway to get homes habitable and the town back up and running as we approach the busy Christmas shopping period. Attention should also turn to how communities like those affected in Monmouthshire can be better protected from storms in the future. Flood defences that were perhaps fit for purpose a few decades ago may not be up to the job any more due to the increasingly extreme weather we face as a result of the climate crisis. There should also be regular maintenance of the drains to ensure that they are free of debris and running clear. Whether such actions could have prevented flooding following a bout of torrential rain like we saw during Storm Claudia is open to debate but it is imperative that everything possible is done to protect homes and businesses from flooding again.