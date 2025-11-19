It was devastating to see the extent of the flooding in Monmouthshire as a result of Storm Claudia. People had to be evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night by boat after the Rivers Monnow and Usk burst their banks. Businesses in Monmouth town centre were also left under several feet of water. It was a scary situation for local residents. Praise must go to the emergency services and other agencies that responded to this major incident. Their skill, bravery and dedication to community safety in difficult conditions ensured that the incident was not worse than it already was.
In a briefing that was held for elected representatives in the hours after the flood, we were informed that a month’s worth of rain fell during the storm. This ensured that water levels on the Monnow exceeded the high watermark reached during Storm Dennis five years ago. For a community like Skenfrith, it was yet another flood of their properties although residents say that this particular one was more severe than previous floods. I know that Osbaston, Abergavenny, Little Mill, Monkswood, Penperlleni, Gilwern, Maesygwartha and Clydach were also affected.
The way in which the community has rallied and donated essential supplies, as well as cash, to those affected by the floods is heartening. People who have been left devastated by the flooding will be able to take some solace from the kindness of strangers. These moments of crisis often bring out the best in people and show us that community spirit is alive and well in places like Monmouthshire.
A big clean-up operation will now be well underway to get homes habitable and the town back up and running as we approach the busy Christmas shopping period. Attention should also turn to how communities like those affected in Monmouthshire can be better protected from storms in the future. Flood defences that were perhaps fit for purpose a few decades ago may not be up to the job any more due to the increasingly extreme weather we face as a result of the climate crisis. There should also be regular maintenance of the drains to ensure that they are free of debris and running clear. Whether such actions could have prevented flooding following a bout of torrential rain like we saw during Storm Claudia is open to debate but it is imperative that everything possible is done to protect homes and businesses from flooding again.
Comments
