Thanks to a colleague, I got into a taxi to the minor injuries unit in the Royal Gwent Hospital where I was seen quickly and a preliminary diagnosis of a ruptured patella ligament was given. This is the ligament which connects the knee to the shin and would explain why I could not bend my knee without excruciating pain. I was told I would need to go to The Grange Hospital for confirmation of this diagnosis and an operation but that I would need to make my own way as an ambulance would take “14 hours.” Fortunately I could call on my wife to be take me there but I know everyone is not as fortunate.