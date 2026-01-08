“‘It simply means that thanks to Turnip’s action, you are all in another timeline from the one before he visited the Far Flung Lands. Reality has been slowly readjusting around you since he returned, and your trip into the desert, where Turnip met Jim Morrison, and the rest of you had similar profound experiences, cemented the deal. You’ve come out the other side not just changed men, but into a changed reality. The life you had back in the place you call home will be altered dramatically when you return. In fact, you may find you never existed at all. You are destined to spend the rest of your days as strangers in a strange land.’