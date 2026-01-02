“Coming so soon after the peyote trip, it almost threatened to derail me, but despite being an eternal being who had been around for a bit, he was quite a humble guy and liked a laugh. To be honest, I soon forgot I was talking to Father Time and just began to see him as one of those old guys you meet in the pub who has plenty of war stories. The only difference, I suppose, is that he’s a lot older than all those guys, and if you think about it in a quantum sense, a lot younger as well.