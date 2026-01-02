As we welcome in a new year, it feels right to look ahead with hope, optimism and determination. Last month, I spoke about the foundations we have been putting in place across Monmouthshire. This month, I want to share how we build on that work, together, as a council of action.
In recent weeks we once again saw the strength and compassion of our communities. The floods that affected parts of our county tested us all, yet people came together, neighbours helping neighbours, volunteers offering support, and communities making sure no one was left to face hardship alone. That resilience will guide us as we move forward.
Monmouthshire is a county where things get done. We are investing wisely so that improvements can be seen and felt in everyday life.
Our schools continue to achieve, giving children strong foundations, and we are committed to supporting them through increased investment. The same is true in social care, where we are putting resources into protecting our most vulnerable residents. These priorities remain at the heart of our work.
A great strength of Monmouthshire is the social connection that runs through every part of the county. Week after week, people come together in computer clubs, history societies, arts and cultural groups, sport, youth clubs, volunteering and so much more. These activities keep our communities active, supported and connected.
One of those uplifting moments last year was at Mill Common in Undy, where families gathered to plant native trees to replace those lost to age and disease. It was a simple act, but full of hope, a reminder that communities can shape their environment and their future.
We have plans to revitalise key town centres like Monmouth and Abergavenny by creating a shared vision with local input, identifying challenges, and planning for sustainable, vibrant futures. The placemaking plans follow that same spirit, developed locally with residents and town councils and give communities a real say in how they evolve. Together we are designing places that reflect local character, local priorities and a shared vision for the years ahead.
So, as we enter 2026, we will keep focusing on what matters most: investing in services, strengthening resilience, supporting our residents and building a fairer, greener Monmouthshire.
Finally, I want to offer warm New Year wishes to everyone across the county and llongyfarchiadau – congratulations – to all those wonderful Monmouthshire residents who received honours from the King. You make us proud.
Wishing you all a hopeful, healthy and peaceful New Year.
