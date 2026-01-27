The budget that has gone out to public consultation is incomplete. There is a £973,000 hole in the revenue budget, with no identified solution. The papers openly admit reliance on potential additional Welsh Government funding and acknowledge ‘current uncertainties’ that could materially change the council’s position. This is not a balanced budget. It is a draft built on shifting sands, presented as if it were deliverable when it clearly is not. The cabinet are not being straight with the public. This £1million gap will need to be bridged by additional income or reduced expenditure, either extra money from government, a further rise in council tax or cuts to services.