The reality is stark. Emergency department performance in Wales has fallen to its lowest level in years. Fewer than two thirds of patients are now being seen within four hours, against a target of 95 per cent. More than 10,000 people waited 12 hours or longer in a single month, even though the official target is that nobody should wait that long at all.Waiting lists now sit at well over 750,000 treatment pathways. That is close to one in four people in Wales.