The reality is that the Welsh Government has fallen far short on waiting times, which remain one of the worst of all cancer types. In October 2025, only 41 per cent of patients started treatment within the 62-day target. Furthermore, there has been no specific ring-fenced funding allocated for gynaecological cancer services, and no measurable NHS targets to improve gynaecological cancer outcomes have been published, despite the Welsh Government pledging to do so. Our further recommendations to the government have demanded these amongst other things are put in place.