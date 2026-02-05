“‘The next minute it took off. And after we had regained our breath and senses at being in the presence of such a thing of majesty and might. Tyke looked at us, winked, and boasted, ‘It’s an old trick I learned from Ian McKellan. All we have to do now is hang fire and sit tight. The horses are on their way, and AI ain’t got a patch on some thoroughbred Mustangs straight out of Kentucky!’