The refusal by the UK Labour government to compensate thousands of women affected by changes to the state pension age shows a moral failure by Ministers in London, and it is a betrayal of the many women who took their promises at face value.
Women born in the 1950s were denied their pensions, because of the extension of the State Pension Age.
Changes to the state pension age were poorly communicated, rushed through, and fundamentally unfair, leaving thousands of women facing financial hardship and uncertainty through no fault of their own.
These women worked, paid into the system, and played by the rules as they were told.
A large number of women who suddenly could not retire when they thought they could, and did not have the amount of time it would have taken for them to build up enough of a pot for their old age.
Many women have died without seeing the money that they are owed.
They have been repeatedly let down by successive UK governments of different political colours. This refusal of compensation is indefensible.
Campaigners have fought long and hard for justice. It does seem that the memories of Ministers in Westminster are short. They have forgotten the promises they made before they came to power.
I was able to raise the issue last week in the Senedd chamber highlighting the need for mediation between the UK government and representatives of all campaign groups.
A petition calling for mediation has reached more than 30,000 signatures on the House of Commons website.
Calls have been made too for an apology that acknowledges maladministration and discrimination.
We do not have powers here in Wales but I am sure if we did we would not treat these women so harshly.
The Welsh Government have been able to create a single advice fund and the 'Claim what's yours' national benefit take-up campaign to try to make sure that people do have some support.
I will continue to press the Westminster government to right this wrong and work with all groups seeking justice.
