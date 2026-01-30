The compiling of his book involved a total of 5 months travelling, covering a total distance of 1,500 miles by carriage and on horseback. It is important to understand that they did not have the advantage of Ordnance Survey maps or other publications to give them information on where to go and what they should see. They could not speak or understand Welsh which was widely spoken in Monmouthshire at that time, and most local people were unable to speak a word of English. To have covered so much ground and researched so much historical detail about the county was a remarkable achievement.