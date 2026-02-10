The operation to remove the MOD-owned Inglis Bridge which has served as an access bridge to Vauxhall Fields since 1931 began earlier this morning.
Following pressure from local councillors, residents and Monmouthshire’s MP, funding of around £1 million was secured from the Ministry of Defence and associated bodies to carry out essential repairs and refurbishment. This includes the plan to lift the entire structure off its supports so that timber decking can be replaced, steelwork repaired and repainted, masonry restored and debris removed in a controlled environment. New swing gates and signage are planned to improve safety and accessibility.
The operation began with the arrival of a huge crane, then lifting platforms were placed under the bridge and the crane was given extra ballast as a counterweight to the bridge.
The structure was finally lifted off and placed inside the scaffolding structure and enclosed so that work to the bridge could be carried out.
Preparatory work took most of Tuesday morning to ensure the bridge could be lifted off it’s foundations.
Prior to this, work such as access improvements, security installations and platforms for cranes have been completed. The completion is targeted by Easter 2026.
Initially the bridge will reopen for pedestrians, cyclists and similar users, with future planning for limited vehicular access to follow
