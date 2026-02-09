To mark World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 4, Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre (MRSC) hosted a fundraising day at the Livestock Market, Raglan for Prostate Cymru, where nearly £250 was raised in the buckets sited in the market café.
Prostate Cymru brought their awareness van and had staff and volunteers available to talk to farmers and all other men attending the livestock market.
Dai John who heads the awareness team was on hand explaining that in Wales one in every eight men suffer from prostate cancer, and the earlier it is detected, the more chance there is of recovery. If you are over 50, just a simple blood test (PSA) will indicate whether or not you have a possible problem with your prostate and this can take place at your GPs or at a dedicated screening event organised by Prostate Cymru.
MRSC host numerous agencies at the centre every Monday and Wednesday, thus providing wellbeing, and support to farmers and people living and working in the rural communities of Monmouthshire and surrounding counties.
Along with the MRSC Trustees and Volunteers in attendance last Wednesday, there were members of the Gwent Police Rural Crime Team, MIND, a member of staff from Peter Fox’s team, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), Hartpury University Agri-Tech Centre and Mid Wales Medical Services.
Twice a month, Mid Wales Medical Services attend to do full health screenings on busy farmers who can’t get to their GPs. They do blood pressure, cholesterol, pulse oximetry levels – basically a ‘Well Man/Woman Check’.
Other services on offer at the MRSC range from advice from a solicitors, veterinarians and cleric, to offering a safe space to chat to trained volunteers. You can even get your hair cut and every six weeks, a chiropodist attends!
