“The next morning, we stood by the rhododendron bushes, and I can see him now. This very tall man appeared from Cae Kenfy House, flanked on each side by soldiers who only came up to his shoulders. He passed down the path - my father and I were looking at him - and he sort of half-smiled at me. Years after the war, my father told who he was . He was Hess. And he said, ‘Nobody’s ever going to believe you.”