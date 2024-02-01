Additionally, there was hardly a lack of secrecy in Abergavenny that Hess was coming to town. Officialdom didn’t appear remotely bothered that such a key player was arriving in such a relatively unguarded area. What’s more, he was allowed considerable freedom to pretty much roam the local area on a whim. Hardly the freedoms which are usually given to most high-ranking and high profile POWS at danger of being rescued by the Germans or kidnapped by the Poles.