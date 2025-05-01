MORE than 400 Scouts from across Monmouthshire gathered at Chepstow Castle to celebrate St George, the patron saint of Scouting.
The paraded into the lower Bailey of the castle from the Dell where a short service was held which included the presentation of awards and a drama about the qualities of St George.
Three Cubs from 2nd Caldicot – Esme, Jacob and Thomas – were presented with the Chief Scout’s Silver award, the highest award for their age group.
Barry Bailey was presented with a certificate to mark 10 years of volunteering with Raglan Scouts and Robert Tapper of Magor received his wood badge for completing leadership training.
The service was led by Rev Sarah Rosser and District Commissioner Alex Hawkins.