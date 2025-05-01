A full programme of VE Day celebrations in Abergavenny has been unveiled by Abergavenny Town Council, in partnership with the Royal British Legion and other local groups.
Proceedings get underway at 9am with a proclamation read outside the Town Hall, with Royal British Legion standard, the Mayor of Abergavenny and Mace Bearer.
This will be followed by the unveiling of a new commemorative bench at the War Memorial at the bottom of Frogmore Street at 10am.
The 80th anniversary of VE Day also falls on the 110th Mons Day, with a wreath laying taking place at the War Memorial in memory of the men from the Monmouthshire Regiment who fell on May 8th 1915 when the third Monmouthshire Regiment, which fought in the Second Battle of Ypres, fought against German forces. This will take place at 11am.
Between 2pm and 4pm there will be an afternoon tea at The Gathering, Tudor Street, which will be open to all and free to enter before a community evening at Abergavenny Market Hall with live music from A4B and Borough Band.
The market will be open from 5pm with food vendors, displays from the local history society and a parade of veterans and cadets with the Standards.
Celebrations will also be held across the county in Llanarth, where there will be children's activities and exhibition illustrating wartime life. Usk Town Council are also hosting celebrations with a firing of the canon at the castle while Monmouth will be hosting a public service and a VE Day Street Party in the Church Street Quarter on Sunday May 11.
Nearby Blaenavon will also be hosting a week of special events with a service at Blaenavon Cenotaph on Bank Holiday Monday and a ticketed Victory Ball from 7:30pm on Saturday May 10 at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.