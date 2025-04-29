BLAENAVON will be hosting a week of special events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, celebrating the end of the Second World War in Europe and paying tribute to the sacrifices made during 1939–1945.
The commemorations begin on Saturday, May 3 with a VE Day Garden Party organised by Blaenavon Town Council in partnership with Arthur Jenkins Residential Home and TGSB Markets from 12 noon to 4pm. Open to all and free to attend, the event will feature a food and craft market, 1940s music from Pashy Pops, dance performance by Twinkle Toes Dance Academy, vintage cars, a fancy dress competition, BBQ and bar, and children’s entertainment.
On Monday, May 5, the Blaenavon Branch of the Royal British Legion will host a Service of Commemoration at Blaenavon Cenotaph at 3pm, followed by refreshments and entertainment at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.
Thursday, May 8, at 9am, Blaenavon Town Council will be raising the VE day flag of peace and observing the national commemoration with the VE day proclamation being read out at the Blaenavon Cenotaph by the Mayor of Blaenavon.
Later, at 6:30pm, the bells of St Peter's Church will ring out in celebration, followed by a Service of Peace at 7pm, also at St Peter’s. This special service, hosted by Blaenavon Town Council, will include music and poetry, with performances from Shining Stars Music Academy, Blaenavon Town Band, and the Cwmbran Piping Hot Band. The evening will include the symbolic Lighting of the Lamp Light of Peace by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.
On Saturday, May 10, the focus shifts to Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall, which will host a full day of activities in partnership with the Royal British Legion, running from 12 noon to 11pm. The celebrations conclude in style with a ticketed Victory Ball from 7:30pm.
Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, said, “The Blaenavon community, as ever, is coming together to commemorate an important national event. We remember those who fought for their country at home or overseas during the 1939–1945 war, especially those who lost their lives. We also give thanks for 80 years of relative peace for our country and know this must never be taken for granted. This is a time to celebrate and remember, and I would like to thank everyone involved for putting on such a fantastic programme of events throughout the week.”
All are warmly invited to take part and join Blaenavon in remembering the past while celebrating peace and community spirit.