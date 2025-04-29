Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, said, “The Blaenavon community, as ever, is coming together to commemorate an important national event. We remember those who fought for their country at home or overseas during the 1939–1945 war, especially those who lost their lives. We also give thanks for 80 years of relative peace for our country and know this must never be taken for granted. This is a time to celebrate and remember, and I would like to thank everyone involved for putting on such a fantastic programme of events throughout the week.”