BLAENAVON Town Council is inviting applications from young people to serve as Community Youth Representatives. This voluntary role is open to residents aged 15–25 who live in the Blaenavon area and want to help shape local decisions and represent the views of young people in the community.
Up to two young people will be appointed. They will attend and take part in Town Council meetings (in a non-voting capacity), contribute to discussions, and work with councillors to support youth-focused initiatives and events. The role offers a unique opportunity to be a voice for young residents and to help ensure their concerns and ideas are heard.
This initiative is being introduced under the provisions of the Local Government (Wales) Measure 2011, which encourages greater participation in local democracy - particularly among underrepresented groups.
Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews said, "Many young people already make a positive impact in the Blaenavon community. We want to hear from anyone who’s keen to help shape the town’s future. The council should reflect the people it represents - and that includes young voices. Involving young people in local decisions is key to a healthy, democratic Blaenavon."
Applicants are asked to submit a short statement of up to 300 words outlining why they are interested in the role and what they can contribute to the Council and the wider community.
Statements should be sent to Kerry Jones, Assistant Chief Officer, Blaenavon Town Council, at [email protected] by 12 May 2025.