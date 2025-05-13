On Saturday May 10th, Abergavenny Town Council hosted the U12’s Netball team who defeated their South Wales Netball rivals to earn their spot at the 2025 Welsh National Netball championships.
The team was granted £500 to go towards the club’s continuous improvement. The reward was approved by the People and Communities Committee of the Abergavenny Town Council, with Chair of the Committee Cllr Gethin Jones acknowledging the efforts of the team in getting through to the National Finals in Bangor.
Former Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Chris Holland, represented his country in sport and was able to show the team caps and shirts that he has been awarded when playing Hockey for Wales.
“Being able to talk to the team, and encourage them to stick at a sport throughout their lives, showing what it could lead to in the future, was a real honour,” he said.
“As a young team they have already proved that they've got what it takes to represent our town and wider area at a National Championship, and the Town Council are proud to be able to support and encourage this for the entire squad. We wish the team luck for the 17th May when they travel to Bangor for the National Competition."
Coach, Babs Owen, says the club was grateful for the support.
“The money received from the Council will be spent on named kit and sports bags for the girls,” she said.
“Not only will they be able to represent Abergavenny at the Welsh Finals, but they will have their dresses, hoodies and bags to remind them of what they have achieved and the memories of how the town council supported them.”
“Having the recognition of the town council just goes to show how sport can bring people together.”