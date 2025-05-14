The new accessible footbridge at Abergavenny Train Station is open for use, after works spanning one and a half years have finally drawn to a close. It means there is step free access at the station for the first time in its history.
The work which began in December 2023 and was set for completion in September 2024 has come to an end, resulting in the swanky new bridge providing step free access to those needing to get between platforms 1 and 2 at the station.
Abergavenny is one of the six stations on the Wales and Borders route which has become more accessible, with the improvements funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government Access for All programme.
Cllr Maureen Powell has been campaigning for this renovation since 2008, just before she became a councillor and has been pushing for the change for 16 years. She mentioned that there will be a grand unveiling of the new station bridge but the date is yet to be confirmed.
Cllr Powell said, “The new walkway isn’t just for people using walking sticks, or parents with buggies and children, but also those carrying large bags on their journeys. The step-free access will benefit not just the elderly and disabled but everyone.”
The limited accessibility between the two platforms at Abergavenny station has led to drastic measures at times. In one case a woman boarded the train to Hereford to return and get off at the opposite platform.
“It has been noisy work but now that it is done it will make a tremendous difference as a lot of people use this station as it is on the main line to Swansea and Scotland. A lot of people will be thankful for it.”
The new step-free access means the station no longer relies on using the lowered platform running across the tracks for those who would struggle with the stairs. Abergavenny’s new look will benefit the wider community of the town and those using the station for the first time.
“We are very thankful for the people who put up with the noise nearby,” said a very pleased Cllr Powell.
Network Rail has stressed the importance of accessibility across its network as it welcomed passengers using the new infrastructure for the first time this week. A spokesperson said they were happy to see the new bridge being used.
“To keep the railway as a leading choice for sustainable travel, it is crucial to invest in infrastructure that promotes accessibility for all”, they said.
“Abergavenny station is now home to the first-of-its-kind covered beacon bridge, providing seamless, step-free access between platforms.”
“Funded by the Department for Transport under the UK Government's Access for All programme, it represents a commitment to creating a more inclusive and convenient travel experience for everyone. This innovative addition benefits all passengers, particularly those with limited mobility, heavy luggage, or pushchairs.”
The organisation, which owns the station, has said a special event will be held to mark the project’s completion.