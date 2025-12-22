Farmers are reportedly considering expediting their own death before new rules around inheritance tax come into force next April.
From next year, farmers will face a 20 per cent inheritance tax on assets handed down to family members worth over £1 million, with significant concerns raised that businesses will disappear as a result of the financial burden.
At the last PMQs before Christmas, Labour MP, Cat Smith, quizzed the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, on how aware he was about the situation.
He said he was aware of a range of concerns that would affect those against whom the policy is targeted.
Among those concerns raised in the House of Commons was the idea that terminally ill farmers were looking to catalyse their own deaths to avoid passing the tax burden on to their family.
“There are farmers planning to expedite their own deaths to ensure farms can survive for their children,” said Reform UK Senedd Member for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones MS.
“Yet the PM says he will carry on regardless. [The inheritance tax] needs to be scrapped immediately.”
Ms Jones called on the Welsh Government to oppose the actions taken by UK Labour and pressurise them to reverse their plans.
“Both Labour governments, at both ends of the M4, seem absolutely laser focused on destroying farming in Wales and the UK,” she continued.
“Many, including MPs from his own Party are begging the Prime Minister to back down and reflect on the outpouring of concerns from the rural community. But PM Keir Starmer has said he deemed them necessary reforms.”
Before, agricultural property relief made most farms exempt from inheritance tax regardless of value. But opponents say that rising land values across the country mean smaller working farms could exceed the £1 million limit and be disproportionately affected by the levy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.