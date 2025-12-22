A group of over 100 veterans, families and close friends joined forces this Christmas to celebrate and offer a helping hand to other local organisations.
140 individuals from the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club gathered at Brewer’s Fayre, in Llanfoist, to mark the festive season in style. Father Christmas was also in attendance to dish out all the festive treats to members as they arrived.
There was also a raffle with over 50 prizes, many of which were donated by supporters of the club and the local community. The raffle helped raise over £800 to help groups in the Abergavenny community in the new year.
“Brewers Fayre did us proud once again with hosting such a large group, so a big thank you to Marcus and his team for looking after us,” said Peter Farthing, who leads the group and is also the Chair of the town’s Royal British Legion branch.
“Our singer, Paul Ashton, was fantastic so a big thank you to him for turning out on a dull winters afternoon to perform for us. As the lead for ACAFVBC, thank you, thank you, thank you, to all those who helped make the afternoon such a success.”
The group of serving members of the armed forces community and veterans meet regularly in Abergavenny, and it has become an outlet for many to socialise and become a more active part of the local community.
“If you are a serving member of the Armed Forces or a Veteran, you are always welcome to join us at one of our breakfast meet ups which are held on the second Saturday of every month at Brewers Fayre, Llanfoist, commencing at 09.30am,” Peter said.
“ACAFVBC wish you all a very Merry Christmas and all the very best for 2026.”
