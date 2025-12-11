Christmas is often described as the most wonderful time of the year- a season for family, friends, good food and celebration. But for many, particularly within our farming communities, this time of year can highlight loneliness, grief and financial or emotional pressures.
Farmers are known for their resilience. They face long hours, isolation, unpredictable markets and the challenges of caring for livestock no matter the weather. But the strength can sometimes mask the reality. One in four people will experience mental health problems and sadly agriculture continues to have one of the highest rates of suicide of any occupation. The past year has been incredibly tough- and admitting that isn't weakness, it's human.
If you are missing someone this Christmas, feeling under pressure or simply finding everything a bit too much, please remember you are not the only one. It's OK not to feel ‘festive’. It's OK to need support and it's more than OK to ask for help.
Often the hardest step is the first one - talking. Whether it's a partner, a friend, a neighbour or a professional, reaching out can make the world of difference. Sometimes a simple conversation over a cup of tea is enough to help you feel seen and heard.
There are also practical things you can do to feel less alone over the holidays. Make a plan for the days ahead. If you'd like company, reach out early - ask family or friends what they're doing, see if you can squeeze an extra chair around the table, suggest a walk or a chat at the local pub or cafe. Across Wales, many community groups also host festive events, giving people a chance to come together and support one another. Most importantly support is available here in Wales specifically for farming families.
- The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Fund or RABI on 0800 1884444
- The DPJ Foundation is a Welsh mental health charity who supports those in agricultural and rural communities. You can contact them by calling 0800 587 4262 or text 07860 048799.
- Tir Dewi are for there for support and they recognise the growing and serious need to help farmers who are experiencing difficult times. You can contact them by calling 0800 121 47 22.
- Farming Community Network (FCN) is a voluntary organisation and charity that supports farmers and families within the farming community. You can contact them on 03000 111 999.
This Christmas, please remember that you are part of a community that values and needs you. Whether you're struggling quietly or just feeling a little low, you deserve support, compassion and connection.
Take that first step. Someone is ready to listen, you don't have to face any of it alone.
