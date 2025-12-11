There are also practical things you can do to feel less alone over the holidays. Make a plan for the days ahead. If you'd like company, reach out early - ask family or friends what they're doing, see if you can squeeze an extra chair around the table, suggest a walk or a chat at the local pub or cafe. Across Wales, many community groups also host festive events, giving people a chance to come together and support one another. Most importantly support is available here in Wales specifically for farming families.