A pharmacist from Abergavenny has been recognised with a top award for his work in the community, which included helping to save the life of a young mum.
Kyle Price is a Prescribing Pharmacist at H Shackleton LTD and was nominated for a Patient Choice Award following a remarkable moment of judgement and care. Earlier this year, he noticed symptoms of sepsis in a woman who was visiting Monmouthshire for a wedding.
The fast actions of the pharmacist ultimately saved the life of the 32-year-old who was later diagnosed at hospital and treated for the condition. Doctors would later confirm that the outcome would have been much more severe had Kyle’s early detection had gone unnoticed.
“We are incredibly proud to share that Kyle Price, Prescribing Pharmacist at H Shackleton LTV - Nevill Street Pharmacy, has received a Patient Choice Award from the Health Board,” the pharmacy announced proudly.
“This award is a powerful reminder of the vital role community pharmacists play in early detection, prevention and patient safety - often at the most critical moments.”
“A heartfelt thank you to all of out pharmacists across the business who show up every day with compassion, knowledge and dedication to their communities. You make a real difference, and we are proud to work alongside you.”
Florrie, who is 32 years old, had initially sought help for a throat infection. She was seen by Kyle, one of Monmouthshire’s Prescribing Pharmacists, who had recently accessed materials from Aneurin Bevan Health Board’s sepsis awareness campaign.
Sepsis could advance to a drastic drop in blood pressure which damages the body’s vital organs.
Having come across the campaign online and received the printed resource pack, Kyle was well prepared to act.
“I want to acknowledge everything that Kyle did that ultimately saved my two young children from losing their mummy,” said Florrie at the time.
“I cannot express my gratitude enough for everything he did, when I’m sure he was ready to shut up the pharmacy for the day at 4.55pm on a Friday evening.”
“Sepsis itself is so scary, and without knowing about pharmacy services and utilising Kyle’s experience, by the time I got home and saw my own registered GP on the Monday, it could have been too late".
As part of her consultation, Kyle prescribed antibiotics for the infection and provided Florrie with a leaflet and symptom card highlighting the key signs of sepsis. He carefully explained what to watch out for and urged her to seek urgent medical help if her symptoms worsened or matched any on the card.
Kyle said the experience had reinforced the vital role pharmacists can play in spotting potential health emergencies.
He said, “I’m just glad I had the resources to hand and could pass that knowledge on. Campaigns like this really do make a difference.”
The key symptoms of sepsis are difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast, a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, acting confused, slurred speech and discoloured skin. Advice from the NHS states anyone with these symptoms should seek advice immediately.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.