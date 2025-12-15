LEADING lights in the Labour government have had insulting graffiti written about them on the cubicle door in one of Abergavenny’s most popular public toilets.
The scrawled slurs were brought to the Chronicle’s attention by a man from Brynmawr who had just got off the bus to have a pint and a burger in the town’s Wetherspoons.
The man who wishes to remains anonymous from fear of reprisals from what he brands as, “lefty fascists,” told the Chronicle, “I just wanted to spend a penny before I met up with the Aber lads in ‘Spoons for a festive session, and so I decided to bite the bullet and use the bus station bogs!”
The urinator added, “Usually I’d wait until I got to ‘Spoons. Their facilities are always spotless and you can see why they win awards. Trouble is, I’d polished off half a flagon of cider and a pork pie coming down the ‘Heads’ and my bowels were in a bit of a state
“I don’t like public lavs at the best of time. You always get unsavoury types hanging around and obscene graffiti everywhere. Plus they always stink of p*ss. But needs must.”
The anonymous man explained that after a quick scan of the conveniences to make sure no one was lurking with ill intent he headed to the nearest cubicle, bolted the door and sat down to relieve himself when he noticed the attack in permanent marker on the Labour party.
“Usually it’s just sex stuff written on the doors in these places, so it made a nice change in a way to see someone attempt to introduce something a bit more political and topical.”
The graffiti, all in block capitals reads, “Sir Kier (Flip Flop) and Racheal (The Liar) Reeves are what Labour voters deserve. You reep what you sow.” (Sic)
The anonymous man said, “It definitely shows the strength of public feeling against Labour in this country at the moment if people are willing to take the time to criticise them in public toilets.
“I think the real message to be had here though, is that it’s about time the Labour Party woke up and smelt the urinals.”
