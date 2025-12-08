Intoxicated with the thought of all that was foul and filthy about Aber being cleansed in a torrent of pumped, primed and pure water, John White wrote, “By virtue of this act… a bountiful supply of water of great purity was obtained from St Teilo’s Well at Llwyndu. Within the past two years, other springs have been discovered, yielding a larger additional supply of water, which has been diverted into the covered reservoir at St Teilo’s Well. The height of the well above the general level of the town is about four hundred feet. The water is conveyed by pipes direct from the reservoir to the town, the supply being so abundant even in the driest seasons, that the pipes are nearly always full; and owing to the elevation from which the water proceeds, so great is the pressure, that in the case of fire, engines are not needed.”