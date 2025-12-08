Having been born at The Mill in the village in 1950 and attended the village school, I had a fairly good idea of village life 60+ years ago. My view was “If I had memories, what about other people, either still in the village or those who attended the school in the 1940’s, 50’s and later?” Listing the names of families that I knew, I began to make contact with people - many whom I’d not seen since the 60’s. I started with the older villagers - people who were still in the village and some of whom had been here longer than me. My major contacts were Elaine Holmes (born at Coed Morgan in 1932 where she lived until going to University in 1951); Malcolm Powell whose mother and grandmother were both landladies of the Tump Tavern; Bryan Morgan; Roger Green; Valerie Badham and John Vater.