Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra brings some Magic to Christmas with the latest in its popular series of family concerts this weekend.
The Abergavenny based orchestra continues its tradition of free family Christmas concerts this festive season with music on a magical theme, including extracts from Harry Potter, Mary Poppins and The Snowman, as well as classic show-stoppers by Tchaikovsky and Rossini.
The concert, which is certain to be another success for the orchestra, takes place on Sunday, December 14 between 2 and 3pm, in the new auditorium at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny.
Anyone attended is encouraged to wear colourful and magical dress if possible to add to the mystical atmosphere of the seasonal offering.
