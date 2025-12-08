It’s an age-old debate. Whether one opts to buy a ‘real’ Christmas tree or the kind that spends most of the year hiding away in the attic is still a contested topic of discussion. But a group of ladies in Abergavenny library may have found the solution to settle it once and for all.
The Yarnies Group meet every Friday in Abergavenny Library and have made 2025 a year to remember. From their beautiful cascade of poppies for Remembrance Day to their stunning display for the 80th anniversary of VE Day earlier this year, they have certainly made a lasting contribution to the town.
But their latest unveiling is perhaps the most ambitious of them all, as a five foot-tall Christmas tree made entirely of wool was finished off just in time for Christmas.
“This idea has been in the making for a long time now,” one of the knitting pioneers, Carol, said as she stood proudly beside the tree.
“We all really enjoy getting together and creating something not only we can be proud of but something we can give back to the town. But unveiling the tree is a lovely way for us to cap off the year.”
Carol, Wendy, Maxine and Jane have been working hard on their latest masterpiece all year and finally added the last of 265 squares to their tree three weeks before the big day.
The structure itself is held up by wadding inside the tree, which is wrapped in green cloth and adorned with the decorative squares, which are each hand-crafted and completely different from one another.
“We’ll have to do something for Easter now,” they all joked before the Christmas tree had even been finished.
So the annual debate is renewed, but this year with a twist in Abergavenny. A ‘real’, ‘fake’ or knitted Christmas tree?
