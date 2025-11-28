The Doctor writes, “St John’s Lane near the centre of the town, connects Nevill or Rother Street and Chicken Street. The pitching is very uneven, and a gutter runs down the centre, with a very imperfect and irregular fall. Being the receptacle of all the liquid refuse, is generally half full of dirty stagnant water. The ashes and all other filth are deposited in a heap at the Nevill-Street entrance of the lane, and are removed twice a week by a farmer for manure. There is one privy in the lane, but it is private property and usually kept locked.”