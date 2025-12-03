An investigation into an armed burglary at a pub in Abergavenny is currently underway after a manager was reportedly threatened with an unidentified object while closing for the night.
On Sunday evening (November 30) two men allegedly entered the premises and grabbed a woman by the hair before forcing her to open the safe.
Gwent Police confirmed enquiries are being made to locate the stolen cash and perpetrators of the crime.
“Officers are investigating a report of an alleged aggravated burglary at the Lamb and Flag Country Hotel, Monmouthshire,” a spokesperson said.
“The alleged burglary took place at around 11pm on Sunday November 30.”
“A 43-year-old woman was reportedly threatened by two men dressed in black, and cash was taken. “
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information can call 101, quoting 2500380819, they can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://orlo.uk/yZ5UZ.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.