Residents of a Monmouthshire village will soon be reconnected with services across the county after a bridge was damaged during Storm Claudia.
Mill Farm Bridge straddles the border between England and Wales and connects the village of Grosmont to areas including Pontrilas and the A465 to Abergavenny. Its closure has left villagers cut off, but news of a temporary replacement has been welcomed by those who campaigned for a quick solution.
Monmouthshire County Council will install a temporary bridge at Mill Farm, which will restore a safe route for emergency services, local bus services, students and businesses.
“This is really positive news for Grosmont. Residents have been under huge pressure since the bridge closed,” said Laura Anne Jones MS, one of the Senedd Members for South Wales East.
“We needed a safe route restored as quickly as possible so that emergency services, families and businesses are not left cut off. It will also be a welcome relief for local businesses that have been affected and residents who have been inconvenienced.”
“I also welcome that conversations have already begun between the Drainage Board, NRW and Monmouthshire County Council to find a more permanent solution that will be able to withstand flooding in the future.”
Progress is expected to be made within days, rather than weeks, which will be welcome news to those relying on the road for access both on the Welsh and English side of the border. On Sunday December 7th, the A465 at Llangua Bridge will also be closed due to roadworks, while Mill Bridge at Kentchurch is still closed due to flood damage.
The news comes at the same time the village is set to benefit from a new community shop, after losing its only shop earlier this year. A temporary pop-up shop is currently set up for residents, while a view to establishing something more permanent has been issued in line with a residents’ survey.
