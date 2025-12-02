Rory, aged 15, hadn’t been seen since Friday afternoon when he was reported as missing on Monday as police scrambled to launch an appeal for his whereabouts.
The teen was last seen in Pontypool but also had links to Bridgend, Cardiff, Newport and other parts of the Torfaen area.
“We recently appealed for information to find 15-year-old Rory, from Monmouthshire, who had been reported as missing,” a spokesperson said.
“He has now been located. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
