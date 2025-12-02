A teenager from Monmouthshire who was reported as missing earlier this week has been located.

Rory, aged 15, hadn’t been seen since Friday afternoon when he was reported as missing on Monday as police scrambled to launch an appeal for his whereabouts.

The teen was last seen in Pontypool but also had links to Bridgend, Cardiff, Newport and other parts of the Torfaen area.

In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed the search had provided in a positive result.

“We recently appealed for information to find 15-year-old Rory, from Monmouthshire, who had been reported as missing,” a spokesperson said.

“He has now been located. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”