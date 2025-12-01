A search effort is underway for a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening, with links to nearby areas.
15-year-old Rory was last seen in Pontypool at roughly 6.45pm on Friday November 28, and also has links to the wider Torfaen area, Cardiff, Newport and Bridgend.
He is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 8 inches tall, with short brown mousey coloured hair and a pale complexion.
Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, or contact Gwent Police via their website or by messaging them on social media, quoting log reference 2500378814.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.