Police are carrying out increased patrols after a report that a man in a van called out to a young girl near Usk Bridge in Abergavenny.
Gwent Police said the incident was reported at around 8:50am on Tuesday, February 3, after a man driving along the bridge reportedly stopped and attempted to get the child’s attention.
The man is reported to have encouraged the girl to come over to the vehicle by whistling, pointing at her and mumbling under his breath. Police said the girl ignored the behaviour and walked away.
There was no physical contact between the driver and the child.
The driver is described as a white man in his twenties with “mousey” coloured hair, and was driving a dark grey Transit-style van.
Inspector Emma Sowrey said: "We understand parents will naturally be concerned hearing this report, so we would urge you to please report anything suspicious to us.
"Officers will be carrying out increased patrols and school visits in the area, and will continue to do so as our enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2600036519. Information can also be provided via direct message on the force’s Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) pages.
