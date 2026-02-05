A MAN in his 30s and a woman in her 60s have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with a dog attack that left a baby dead in Rogiet last November.
Another man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s from Rogiet also remain on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
Baby Jonte William Bluck died following an attack by his family's six-year-old registered XL bully dog at his father’s Crossway house on Sunday evening, November 2.
The opening of an inquest into the nine-month-old boy’s death on November 17 heard he was bitten by the animal, which was later put down.
The provisional cause of death was given as a compressive head injury, consistent with a dog bite.
Police have said the six-year-old dog was registered and that a certificate of exemption had been issued in 2024, before the breed was banned.
Gwent Coroner Rose Farmer opened and adjourned the case until August 2026 while police inquiries continue.
Gwent Police Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said after the latest arrests: “I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but I’d like to remind people that this continues to be a live criminal investigation.
“We urge people not to speculate, and to think about how that speculation, particularly online commentary, can impact the investigation.
“Once again, our condolences and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic death, both within the community and further afield.”
Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2500349915, direct message on social media, or via the force website, or call Crimestoppers anonymously by phone or online.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.