Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 16-year-old Rory who has been reported missing from his home in Chain Bridge. Rory was last seen leaving his home at about 6.30am on Monday 26 January.
He is described as white, 5'8" tall, of a slim build with short blonde hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing black Nike trainers with a small yellow tick, a black Zavetti jacket and black jogging bottoms.
He also has links to the Cardiff area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2600026486, or you can direct message on social media.
