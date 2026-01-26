A woman who was abused by her mother’s partner almost two decades ago has spoken for the first time about her ordeal and experience with the criminal justice system.
Daniel Hickey, formerly of Bishop Crescent, stood trial at Cardiff Crown Court on August 11 2025 where he was convicted of five counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of rape.
The historical offences date back to a period between 2004 and 2009.
Court proceedings were initially due to last nine days but part of the way through the trial Hickey changed his plea to guilty for nine of the 25 counts originally brought against him. The remaining offences have not been formally dismissed.
Now in his seventies, the convicted rapist and paedophile is awaiting sentencing, which has been postponed three times since the sudden conclusion of the trial last year.
In correspondence seen by the Chronicle, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) cited psychiatric assessments carried out by the defence as the main reason for delays to sentencing. Six to eight weeks were afforded to provide an update on this in November 2025.
For the woman he abused - now in her thirties - the delays in the five-year process to bring her abuser to justice have caused almost unbearable stress.
“I feel relieved that he has finally been held accountable for his crimes but navigating the criminal justice system has taken a huge toll on my mental health. I live with PTSD and my symptoms have been exacerbated by the uncertainty and stress caused by the legal process.” she said.
The woman hopes that sentencing will take place soon so she can find closure and move on with her life.
“The abuse began when I was around 10 years old. I lived in constant fear with no one to turn to. That betrayal of trust destroyed my sense of safety at a vulnerable age, teaching me that people were dangerous and that even those closest to me could not be trusted.” she said.
“I feel proud that I stood up and spoke out. I’m not defined by what has happened to me but instead by my courage, resilience and the love I show my family.”
The woman’s mother refused to engage with the investigation despite several attempts by police and has since moved abroad.
Hickey, who was also convicted of benefit fraud in 2011, was well known in Abergavenny.
With no date for his sentencing set as yet, a hearing is due to take place this week for an update to the court on an additional psychiatric report called for during Hickey’s last appearance.
