The A465 has been closed by police as emergency services respond to a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Abergavenny.
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion, as the road remains closed between the roundabout and the New House junction, opposite the turning for the B4521.
“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 Abergavenny both directions between Hardwick roundabout and New House Jct,” Gwent Police said.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”
