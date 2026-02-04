A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car yesterday evening.
The A465 was closed by police on Tuesday night as emergency services responded to a road traffic accident on the outskirts of Abergavenny.
A police spokesperson told the Chronicle, “We received a call at about 5.55pm yesterday evening reporting a road traffic collision. It involved a motorbike and a car.
“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with injuries.
“Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2600036115, or you can direct message police on social media.”
