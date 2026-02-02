Pugh’s Garden Cafe opened its doors last week as eager guests made their way into the former furniture store on Cross Street.
The site has been transformed into a cafe operated by the garden centre chain, Pugh’s, offering a unique and stylish experience with locally sourced produce in the town. It is just the second cafe opened by the family-run business in the country, the first having found success in Rogerstone, Newport.
“We're incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we've received over the past six months in this wonderful community,” an excited owner said.
“We can't wait to meet our neighbours - as well as our loyal Pugh's customers from far and wide.”
The cafe is not the only selling point of the newest business on the high street in the town. Keen gardeners will still be able to get their hands on some plants, a deli counter to purchase items for customers to take home with them or eat on the go, a food hall and a selection of bespoke gifts.
Four-legged friends are also very welcome in the designated dog-friendly area of the restaurant, while plans are already afoot to open a covered outdoor seating area.
There were questions over whether Abergavenny’s new rest spot would ever materialise when plans were put on hold less than a year ago. The famous Timoty Oulton store closed in January 2025, and Pugh’s vowed to bring the site back into use as soon as it could. But in April that year, concerns were raised about planning permission in a special conservation area. The site backs on to the historic Abergavenny Castle and lies within the town centre’s special conservation area.
However, Monmouthshire County Council approved the plan in August. It would bring up to 20 new full-time equivalent jobs to Abergavenny and has approved opening hours until 11pm. The venture has been supported by a £450,000 loan from Natwest.
