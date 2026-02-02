There were questions over whether Abergavenny’s new rest spot would ever materialise when plans were put on hold less than a year ago. The famous Timoty Oulton store closed in January 2025, and Pugh’s vowed to bring the site back into use as soon as it could. But in April that year, concerns were raised about planning permission in a special conservation area. The site backs on to the historic Abergavenny Castle and lies within the town centre’s special conservation area.