After an article published in the Chronicle last week, Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed it will seek to rectify any damage caused to Castle Meadows during work carried out in the area.
One frustrated resident voiced their concern that deep-seated ruts caused by tracks on the soft ground posed a hazard to humans and animals using the open space.
After approaching the authority for an update on required work to fell some trees in nearby Linda Vista Gardens, it accepted the impact that had been caused on the landscape.
“The recent tree work was carried out in Linda Vista Gardens, as part of a wider project, by Monmouthshire County Council’s Grounds Team,” a spokesperson said.
“Completing this safely required the use of machinery. Unfortunately, we were unable to access the specific part of the gardens where the works were needed without crossing a corner of Castle Meadows, which resulted in some unavoidable ground disturbance. Finding an ideal time of year for the work has been extremely challenging.”
“Although the ground was not ideal, it was necessary to complete the works at this time, and we fully recognise the impact this has had on Castle Meadows.”
While the council said it will reinstate the damaged area to its former glory, the grounds team will require more favourable weather conditions to do so.
More work of a similar nature is also scheduled to take place next month, but workers will revert to a less invasive form of tree safety work.
There is currently no timeframe for the restoration.
“We want to reassure the public that the disturbed ground will be reinstated,” the spokesperson continued.
“We are currently waiting for drier, more favourable conditions so that we can carry out the reinstatement properly without creating further mess or damage.”
“Further tree safety work is planned in early February, within Lista Vista Gardens on the boundary of Castle Meadows. Mechanised methods will not be used, rather arborists both climbing and using our tracked MEWP to complete most of the work.”
