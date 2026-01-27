A PLAN to convert office space above a listed former bank branch to residential use has had the green light from planners.
Landlords SRJ & JG Partnership have now been granted change of use planning permission for the first and second floors of the building, while the ground floor wasn’t subject to the application.
Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Alice King said changes of use of ground floors in a central shopping area are only allowed when exceptions are met but said as the policy only refers to ground floors it “infers that first floor conversions are in principle acceptable subject to material planning considerations”.
Ms King said though the building is within a flood zone residential use can be permitted as it is for the conversion of an upper floor and she said there had been no objection from Natural Resources Wales.
She also noted though the office building should provide six parking spaces under the council’s policy no details on parking were provided and it isn’t clear if that had ever been in place given the age of the building.
As a three bedroom residential property it would require three parking spaces, which is less than currently required, and the Maryport Street and Priory Street car parks are within 100 metres and available to visitors.
As the plans will have less impact on parking Ms King said there was no objection from the highways department and the town centre site is considered sustainable as it is within walking distance of local facilities.
No physical external works to the building are proposed with alterations limited to small partitions described as “minor and fully reversible” and the report noted building’s “special character will be preserved” and it will be brought back into use.
