Number 39 became a public house in 1856 and was known as the Parrot Inn. In 1897 the name was changed to The Cardiff Arms. The last landlord of the pub went bankrupt in 1907 and this led to an advert in the Chronicle dated September offering: “An important block of main street freehold property to capitalists, builders and others. The Hereford and Tredegar Brewery, who are selling in consequence of the surrender of the licence of The Cardiff Arms, to offer for sale by auction all that freehold property, containing 2050 square yards and a frontage of 78 feet, known as 37, 38, 39 and 40 Cross Street”.