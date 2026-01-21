Motorists and cyclists travelling between Raglan and Abergavenny are set for significant disruption this spring as the Welsh Government prepares to impose a series of temporary speed limits, closures and prohibitions on a key stretch of the A40 trunk road. The measures, outlined in a statutory notice issued by ministers, will come into force on February 12 and remain in place until April 24, with the possibility of extension for up to 18 months if required.
The order, made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, is designed to facilitate essential works on or near the A40 between Raglan Roundabout and Hardwick Roundabout at Abergavenny. During this period, the Welsh Government will introduce alternating 40mph and 50mph temporary speed limits, depending on the section of road under construction. Officials caution that the length of road covered by each speed restriction will vary as works progress.
Cyclists will face an outright prohibition from using the affected stretch for the duration of the works, while all vehicles—except those operated by emergency services or involved directly in the construction—will be barred from travelling through sections subject to temporary closure. These closures will occur intermittently and are expected to operate primarily Monday to Friday, though authorities note this may change as operational requirements dictate.
To mitigate disruption, the government has set out detailed alternative routes. Westbound cyclists will be diverted to the B4598 Clytha Road, continuing along Old Abergavenny Road and Groesonen Road before rejoining the network at Hardwick Interchange. Eastbound cyclists will follow the route in reverse. Non‑motorway traffic heading west will be rerouted via the A40 eastbound, then the A449 southbound, before joining the A48 Newport Southern Distributor Road, passing Old Town Dock Junction, and continuing north on the A4042 towards Hardwick Roundabout. Eastbound motorists will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.
Motorway traffic will likewise be redirected, with westbound vehicles instructed to follow the A40 to Raglan Interchange, continue to Coldra Interchange, then use the M4 westbound before exiting at Junction 25A (Grove Park) and rejoining the A4042 northbound. The same route applies in reverse for eastbound travellers.
In a statement accompanying the order, C. Wynn of the Welsh Government’s Transport Division emphasised that advance notice of any changes to the schedule will be issued before rescheduled works begin. The restrictions, though temporary, underline the scale of the maintenance effort planned for one of Monmouthshire’s major arterial roads.
