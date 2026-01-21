To mitigate disruption, the government has set out detailed alternative routes. Westbound cyclists will be diverted to the B4598 Clytha Road, continuing along Old Abergavenny Road and Groesonen Road before rejoining the network at Hardwick Interchange. Eastbound cyclists will follow the route in reverse. Non‑motorway traffic heading west will be rerouted via the A40 eastbound, then the A449 southbound, before joining the A48 Newport Southern Distributor Road, passing Old Town Dock Junction, and continuing north on the A4042 towards Hardwick Roundabout. Eastbound motorists will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.