Parts of South Wales, including Abergavenny, are bracing themselves for more heavy rain and strong winds overnight and tomorrow as a yellow weather warning is issued.
Storm Chandra, named by the Met Office, could bring gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued.
Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “Storm Chandra will bring a range of hazards to the UK through Monday night and Tuesday. Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here... with a complex spell of weather, its important people stay up to date with the forecast and any warnings in your area.”
Monmouthshire Council, as well as the emergency services, have said they will continue to monitor the situation overnight with the yellow weather warning in place until 10am tomorrow morning (Tuesday).
Meanwhile, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has also warned that localised flooding is possible and it will be updating the status of its catchment zones throughout the storm. The advice from NRW is not to travel through floodwater if heading out is necessary.
