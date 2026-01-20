Locals and visitors alike have been left frustrated over the state of the “jewel in Abergavenny’s crown” after essential maintenance left the site looking more like a swamp.
Photographs revealed the extent caused by what appear to be tracks from a digger or large tyres churned up a section of the town’s beloved Castle Meadows earlier in January. While works to fell some of the trees in the vicinity was essential, the public now demands answers on why the surrounding area has been left in such a state.
“I am appalled at the mess made at the bottom of the car park,” said Nick King, who lives in Govilon and regularly walks into town via the Meadows.
“I can understand that the weather was poor at the time the work was carried out and it may have been essential to complete it at that time. But the consideration for this beautiful natural landscape appears to be nonexistent.”
“To leave it like this shows a level of inconsideration and I am hoping contractors will return to level the affected area off.”
The large ruts left over have been identified as hazards by those who regularly visit the Meadows. Not only is it an eyesore, but there is also a danger to children, dogs and the animals who live there, including the cattle.
While contractors did clear the adjacent footpath of any debris, Mr King told the Chronicle that being confined to it defies the object of having such an expanse of an open, natural environment to enjoy.
“The beauty of the Meadows is that it is an open space,” he said.
“For many it gives them their sense of freedom in the great outdoors without having to venture far from home. While for others who visit Abergavenny, it is one of the town’s top tourist attractions. The damage may well have been unavoidable at the time, but it is time to put it right.”
Monmouthshire Council was approached for comment.
Comments
