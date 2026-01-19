They are grown similarly to traditional cauliflower but harvested as shoots emerge from leaf bases for longer yields. I’ve also chosen ‘Cauliflower Sprouting Murasaki Fioretto’, which has been bred in Japan and is similar to the Fioretto but the florets are a striking purple colour. They retain the vibrant colour when cooked and are also sweet and nutty in flavour. Both varieties look pretty good in the veg patch or in mixed borders (controversial, I know), and therefore are often referred to as ‘edible bouquets’.