Passengers using Abergavenny station are being advised to plan their journeys before they travel as flooding affects the line between the town and Hereford.
The rail operator, Transport for Wales, has said services may be delayed this afternoon and disruption is expected until at least 2pm.
“Due to flooding between Abergavenny and Hereford, services may be delayed by up to 10 minutes. Disruption to services is expected until 14:00,” a statement by the operator said.
